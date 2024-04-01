Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.29.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $146.85 on Friday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

