RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $360.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.75.

RH Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $348.26 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

