Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $130.39 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

