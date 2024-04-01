Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.00.

CLH stock opened at $201.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

