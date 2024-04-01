BMO Capital Markets Trims Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price to $90.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,589,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

