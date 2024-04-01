Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HOOD. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

