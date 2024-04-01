Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRMY. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

