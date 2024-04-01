Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

