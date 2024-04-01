Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.