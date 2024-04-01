Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

