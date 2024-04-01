Moderna’s (MRNA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRNA. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,342. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

