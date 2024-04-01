MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,810.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,074.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,704.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,014.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.63. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $255.45 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total value of $255,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015 over the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

