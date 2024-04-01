SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Citigroup

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Price Performance

SunPower stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.74. SunPower has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after buying an additional 3,770,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,640,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 144.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.