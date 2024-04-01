Sidoti Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Sidoti currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

ROAD has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Construction Partners stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 410,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 332,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

