Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $240.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $265.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.93 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,220,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

