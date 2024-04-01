Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $725.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $725.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $661.21.

CTAS stock opened at $687.03 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $624.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $872,895,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,780,000 after buying an additional 284,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after buying an additional 247,378 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

