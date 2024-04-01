Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 764,315 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

