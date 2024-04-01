Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at UBS Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $405.33.

CHTR stock opened at $290.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

