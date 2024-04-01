UBS Group Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth $80,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,397,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
