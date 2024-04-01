Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CELC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9,962.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
