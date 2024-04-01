Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

