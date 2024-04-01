Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.32 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

