FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.56.

NYSE FMC opened at $63.70 on Friday. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

