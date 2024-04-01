Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Forge Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forge Global

Forge Global Trading Down 7.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,953,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.