Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Bank of America

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

FSLY stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,193,744 shares in the company, valued at $110,372,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,064,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Fastly by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 339,820 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

