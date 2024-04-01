Evercore ISI Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $22.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

