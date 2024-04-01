Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,953,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,833,000 after buying an additional 466,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 298,744 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

