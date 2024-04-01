Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $21,936,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

