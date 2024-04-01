Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $270.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.38.

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,797,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,946,204,000 after buying an additional 1,810,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after buying an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

