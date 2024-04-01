Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

