KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

