Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $439.00 price objective on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $395.82.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $410.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $263.20 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.03.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.