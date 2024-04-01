Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

About Comstock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comstock by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock in the second quarter worth $44,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Articles

