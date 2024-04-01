Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of LODE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.