Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $918.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

