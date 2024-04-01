StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

