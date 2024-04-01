Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $677.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Mounts Gonzales purchased 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,823 shares of company stock valued at $458,207. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after buying an additional 256,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.