bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.87.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on bluebird bio

bluebird bio Trading Down 6.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BLUE opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 39.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after buying an additional 5,006,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,919 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.