UBS Group Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $31.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.78. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares in the company, valued at $821,508.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,444 shares of company stock worth $7,276,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

