Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRZE. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. Braze has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Braze by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

