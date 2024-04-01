StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

