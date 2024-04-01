Evercore ISI Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $42.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

