UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) PT Raised to $186.00 at UBS Group

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $184.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $22,256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in UniFirst by 62.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,222,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

