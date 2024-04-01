U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 16,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

