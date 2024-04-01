Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.