Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at HSBC

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,640,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

