Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

VNO stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,852,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

