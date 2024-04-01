Evercore ISI Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.16.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $32,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

