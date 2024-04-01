XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of XBP Europe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBP Europe stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. XBP Europe has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions.

