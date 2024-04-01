VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the third quarter valued at about $22,203,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VSE by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,165,000 after purchasing an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 489.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.66. VSE has a 1-year low of $40.88 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

