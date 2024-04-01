VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 29th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
VSE Stock Performance
VSEC stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.66. VSE has a 1-year low of $40.88 and a 1-year high of $83.00.
VSE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
