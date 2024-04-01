Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 29th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $272.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

