Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

